How to help those devastated by B.C. wildfires

Fire crews are continuing to battle more than 180 wildfires – some thousands of hectares in size – as B.C. residents are being evacuated from their communities.

All the while, the rest of the province is looking to help in any way they can.

The Canadian Red Cross has opened up its donations page for those wanting to donate to anyone devastated by the wildfires, including in 100 Mile House, Ashcroft, Princeton and Little Fort.

Hi Jill, thanks for your generosity! You can text FIRES to 45678 to donate $10. — Canadian Red Cross (@redcrosscanada) July 9, 2017

Donations will help provide immediate relief such as cots, blankets, family reunification and financial assistance for food, clothing and personal needs, according to the Red Cross.

Beyond meeting immediate needs, donations may be used to help re-entry and go towards long term-recovery.

Evacuees can register with the Red Cross, even if aid is not required. Registering can allow family and friends to know their whereabouts. It also allows the Red Cross to contact people directly as more information and assistance becomes available.

In the meantime, communities in the southern Interior have created Facebook pages for evacuees to find stables for their livestock, shelter and electricity in communities where power is out.