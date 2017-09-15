Hupacasath First Nation withdraws from Clutesi Haven Marina RFP

Nation was not successful in obtaining funds for Clutesi Haven Marina project: Tatoosh

Hupacasath First Nation has withdrawn from the Clutesi Haven Marina RFP process.

In a letter dated Aug. 29, Hupacasath Chief Steven Tatoosh said that they were not successful in obtaining the necessary $2.2 million in funds to ensure the Clutesi project begins construction in a timely manner.

Hupacasath First Nation put in a proposal for a development at the marina last year that would feature a year-round farmers market and visitor centre.

Hupacasath Council felt the delays in funding were detrimental to progress necessary under the RFP, Tatoosh wrote, and that other proponents should have the opportunity to partner with the city of Port Alberni and the Port Alberni Port Authority, instead.

The city of Port Alberni will discuss this announcement during the city’s next council meeting on Monday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

