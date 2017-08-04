Investigators looking into arrest in Nanaimo after suspect sustains serious injuries

Police arrest suspect who had been allegedly making threats and touching female passengers on a bus

The RCMP’s independent investigations office is looking into an arrest after a suspect sustained serious injuries. (File photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is looking into an arrest in Nanaimo after a suspect sustained serious injuries.

According to an RCMP E Division press release, Nanaimo police were called to the area near Bowen West Field just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday in response to a report that a disruptive man on a bus was making threats and inappropriately touching female passengers.

The suspect had gotten off the bus by the time police arrived, but they located him and attempted to place him under arrest.

“The male allegedly resisted arrest and the incident ended with the male on the ground. Due to injuries sustained during the incident, the male was almost immediately transported to a nearby hospital, for treatment of possible life-threatening injuries,” the press release notes. “He has since been transferred to a larger area hospital in stable condition.”

The IIO will work to determine if there is a connection between the police actions and the suspect’s injuries. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the IIO B.C. at 1-855-446-8477.

Nanaimo RCMP are holding a separate investigation into the original reports of the suspect’s alleged threats and sexual assaults on the bus. Passengers are asked to call the detachment at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. To submit a tip online, visit www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.