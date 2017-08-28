John Horgan to tour wildfire-affected regions

Premier John Horgan is making his second visit to the wildfire zone on Monday.

B.C.’s premier had stopped by Williams Lake near the end of July as that city’s wildfire season hit its peak.

Today, he and Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Doug Donaldson will visit Kamloops, Cache Creek, Ashcroft and Kelowna, the latter of which just recently saw the Joe Rich fire force 1,000 people to evacuate from their homes in the region. Just over half of those were allowed back on Sunday.

The 168,000 hectare Elephant Hill fire near Ashcroft, which has threatened communities from Cache Creek to Clinton, is still only 50 per cent contained.

Horgan will start off his tour with a visit to the Kamloops Provincial Regional Emergency Operation Centre at 10 a.m., followed by a trip to the Cache Creek Resilience Centre and meetings with mayor and council of Cache Creek and the Ashcroft First Nation in the afternoon.

The premier will tour the fire damage near Ashcroft at 2 p.m. Follow the Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal on Facebook at 2 p.m. for live coverage of Horgan’s visit.

Horgan will finish off his trip with an aerial tour of the Philpott fire.

