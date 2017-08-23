Kitten recovering after being tossed from car in northern B.C.

The kitten, named Prairie Rose, is the sixth to be thrown from a vehicle in recent weeks

Officials in northeastern B.C. say the sixth kitten to be thrown from a vehicle in recent weeks was saved by a construction worker who heard her mews.

The North Peace branch of the BC SPCA says the little black cat with a white patch on its chest would otherwise have been buried in debris.

Now named Prairie Rose, the kitten was tossed from a vehicle in a rural construction zone outside Fort St. John.

She was badly injured, with a broken pelvis and ruptured tendon that allowed all her intestines to fall into her stomach cavity.

Candace Buchamer of the SPCA’s North Peace branch says the cost of care for Prairie Rose is expected to exceed $2,000.

The kitten will be offered for adoption when she has made a full recovery and Buchamer says it appears Prairie Rose is on the mend.

“Despite the excruciating pain she’s in, her “instapurr” remains intact and she loves to get all the love you’re able to give,” Buchamer says in a news release.

She adds the SPCA and other rescue organizations are always ready to take unwanted pets.

“We just want to reiterate that throwing any animal from a vehicle and leaving it to suffer, in pain, is never an acceptable solution to unwanted pets or litters.”

The Canadian Press