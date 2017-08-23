Kristi Dobson’s family, friends continue her legacy

Kristi Dobson, lower right, formed Team Elaine in honour of her aunt in 2011, and her family has walked in the Terry Fox Run as a team ever since. Dobson, who passed away in July 2017, was an avid Terry Fox Foundation follower since it’s inception in 1981, at the age of seven years. DOBSON FAMILY PHOTO

This Saturday, Aug. 26 Kristi Dobson’s family and friends will gather at Williamson Park on Bishop Avenue in Port Alberni to hold a Terry Fox Foundation fundraiser in the late philanthropist’s honour.

Dobson participated in 35 straight Terry Fox runs, and was a staunch supporter of the charity. “Since its inception in 1981 she’s run in it every year,” said Kristi’s mother, Diane Dobson. “It’s always been a big thing for her.”

Kristi died in her sleep on July 8 at the age of 43.

The fundraising day is actually an event that Kristi had started planning with Janis Joseph: friends and family members like Cara Baldwin and Dobson have taken Kristi’s concept and run with it.

“Kristi and Janis had planned originally a Terry Fox fundraiser,” Diane Dobson explained. It was to be an auction…we just expanded on that idea.”

The event will feature kids’ activities, the water park, facepainting, silent auction, bake sale, a fitness demonstration, a Terry Fox Foundation raffle basket and more.

The Alberni Valley Lions Club, which organizes the annual Terry Fox Run in Port Alberni, will have a table of information on the run and how people can register and donate. There are also a couple of special items that will be on display and up for raffle, thanks to the Terry Fox Foundation.

“Donna White is the head of the British Columbia and Yukon (chapter) Terry Fox Foundation,” Dobson explained. “She knew Kristi and my sister (Elaine, who had cancer); Kristi was doing fundraising for her. Donna sent a Terry Fox flag we can keep and things like a shirt, a DVD and a book we can raffle off at the event.”

Many other people who knew and volunteered with Kristi have also put up items for the silent auction, like Helma Swinkels from Pot Luck Ceramics.

Kristi was an artist who sold items like pallet signs, photographs and other handicrafts. To honour her artistic spirit, Dobson—also an artist—will be giving away wood rounds with inspirational quotes on them.

Dobson has also tried to invite exhibitors or friends who offer “things that Kristi would really think was cool.”

There are already plans to participate in the Terry Fox Run this year to carry on Kristi’s legacy.

Dobson’s family will run under their ‘Team Elaine’ banner. Kristi started the team in 2011 to support her aunt who had been diagnosed with cancer.”We’re going as Team Elaine,” Diane Dobson said. “There are others that will be there and I’m sure it will be ‘Team Kristi’. I’m sure we will become ‘Team Elaine and Kristi.’”

A Day in the Park With Kristi takes place this Saturday, Aug. 26 from noon to 3 p.m. Anyone wishing to get involved as a volunteer can contact Diane Dobson at 250-724-1566. The extra hands will be welcome, Dobson said.

The Port Alberni Terry Fox Run takes place Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. starting at the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 293. Registration will be at 9 a.m. There are three routes around Kitsuksis Dyke: 2 km, 5 km and 10 km.

