Kuu-us offers community voicemail service

Kuu-us Crisis Line Society is rolling out a pilot program designed to reduce barriers for people trying to find a job or rent a home.

Community Voice Mail is new to Vancouver Island, and Port Alberni has been chosen as a site for the program.

Community Voice Mail has worked successfully in Vancouver, Prince George and Calgary for the past seven years, says Elia Nicholson-Nave, executive director for Kuu-us.

“A lot of our clients that don’t have phones, this gives them the ability to personalize voicemail, and it’s for free.”

Clients without phones often leave their name and the number for Kuu-us, the women’s centre or the Port Alberni Friendship Centre, for example. It makes it difficult for someone waiting for an important call and can be off-putting for someone having to leave a message at such a place, or for someone calling with good news only to hear “the number you reached is not in service.”

It represents a lost opportunity, said Charlene Holden, a Kuu-us staff member who will help facilitate the program.

Community Voice Mail “gives them independence to be able to have a point of contact where people can leave messages for them—a potential employer, a potential landlord,” Nicholson-Nave said.

“Because of what we do in the community to help the homeless, this program was a natural to help us expand our program deliverables.”

Clients will receive their own number and can change their password at any time. Kuu-us will be able to send “broadcast” messages to all clients using the Community Voice Mail program, and case workers will be able to tell if a number is available to recycle.

Kuu-us has been allotted 300 voicemail numbers at this time, Nicholson-Nave said.

Clients will be able to check their voicemail 24 hours a day, from anywhere, and at no charge.

“They can personalize their greetings,” she said.

Anyone interested in signing up for a voice mail number can call Charlene at 250-723-4050 or the homelessness team at Kuu-us to set up an appointment to get a number and receive training on how to use it.

