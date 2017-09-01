Last chance for summer sizzle?

Environment Canada has issued a special weather alert as temps are expected to reach 30 degrees this weekend.

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada. They’re anticipating a hot weekend ahead for the eastern and inland areas of Vancouver island and the Southern Gulf Islands.

An unseasonably strong ridge of high pressure is forecast to build over the province with temperatures beginning to climb Friday and reach into the low 30’s by Sunday, for areas away from the coast.

With this weather pattern, there is the possibility that wildfire smoke from the B.C. Interior will continue to move our way.

Environment Canada says airmass within this ridge of high pressure will become quite stagnant, meaning the hot weather could continue until at least Wednesday.

