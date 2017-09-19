Lawyers set hearing date for Kenneth Jacob Fenton in Malahat-area crash

The man who pleaded guilty in the death of West Shore RCMP officer Const. Sarah Beckett appeared in court in Duncan on Tuesday in relation to a different car crash.

Kenneth Jacob Fenton was sentenced in July 2017 to four years in prison followed by a five-year driving ban for his role in the April 2016 crash that killed Beckett. A month after that crash, in May 2016, he was involved in another incident in the Malahat area, for which he faces charges of causing an accident resulting in bodily harm, impaired driving causing bodily harm, and flight causing bodily harm or death.

Police say that they tried to perform a late-night road check on Goldstream Heights Drive, but the vehicle did not stop for them. They later found the vehicle rolled over with two people inside, neither one wearing a seatbelt.

Tuesday’s date was a pre-trial conference between his lawyer and Crown counsel, setting the date for his preliminary hearing in June 2018.

Fenton also faces a civil lawsuit in relation to the May 2016 crash.