Liberal leadership candidate visits Port Alberni

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Dianne Watts is returning to Vancouver Island this weekend with scheduled stops in Port Alberni, Parksville, Victoria and Saanich.
Watts, a former mayor and champion of B.C. communities, will meet with constituents, community officials and business leaders throughout the region to discuss issues of concern and to give them a say in issues affecting their community and province.
She will be in Port Alberni on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 78:30 p.m. at the Best Western Barclay Plus Hotel, in Pastimes Sports Bar & Grill.
“This is about listening to the people of our province,” says Watts. “We have to reconnect. We have to create and build a new future and a new vision together,” says Watts.
As part of her campaign platform, Watts outlined a commitment to work with communities on several key issues including:
• Ensuring taxes raised from the legalization of cannabis goes to municipalities;
• Ensuring local governments are at the table in the development of a comprehensive energy strategy for oil and gas, LNG, electricity, solar, wind and other renewables; and
• Supporting communities ravaged by the recent wildfires.
Members of the public are invited to attend the following public events:
Saturday, Oct. 28
PORT ALBERNI
7:00 PM – 8:30 PM
Best Western Barclay Hotel — Pastimes Sports Bar & Grill
4277 Stamp Ave, Port Alberni
Sunday, Oct. 29
PARKSVILLE
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
Rod & Gun Bar & Grill
163 Alberni Hwy, Parksville
VICTORIA
4:00 PM – 5:30 PM
Bard and Banker
1022 Government St, Victoria
Monday, Oct. 30
SAANICH
11:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Felicita’s Pub
3800 Finnerty Rd, Saanich
For more information visit: www.diannewatts.ca.