Liberal leadership candidate visits Port Alberni

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Dianne Watts is returning to Vancouver Island this weekend with scheduled stops in Port Alberni, Parksville, Victoria and Saanich.

Watts, a former mayor and champion of B.C. communities, will meet with constituents, community officials and business leaders throughout the region to discuss issues of concern and to give them a say in issues affecting their community and province.

She will be in Port Alberni on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 78:30 p.m. at the Best Western Barclay Plus Hotel, in Pastimes Sports Bar & Grill.

“This is about listening to the people of our province,” says Watts. “We have to reconnect. We have to create and build a new future and a new vision together,” says Watts.

As part of her campaign platform, Watts outlined a commitment to work with communities on several key issues including:

• Ensuring taxes raised from the legalization of cannabis goes to municipalities;

• Ensuring local governments are at the table in the development of a comprehensive energy strategy for oil and gas, LNG, electricity, solar, wind and other renewables; and

• Supporting communities ravaged by the recent wildfires.

Members of the public are invited to attend the following public events:

Saturday, Oct. 28

PORT ALBERNI

7:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Best Western Barclay Hotel — Pastimes Sports Bar & Grill

4277 Stamp Ave, Port Alberni

Sunday, Oct. 29

PARKSVILLE

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Rod & Gun Bar & Grill

163 Alberni Hwy, Parksville

VICTORIA

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Bard and Banker

1022 Government St, Victoria

Monday, Oct. 30

SAANICH

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Felicita’s Pub

3800 Finnerty Rd, Saanich

For more information visit: www.diannewatts.ca.

editor@albernivalleynews.com