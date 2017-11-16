FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

London theatre received allegations against Kevin Spacey

The theatre said Thursday the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013.

London’s Old Vic theatre says it has received allegations of “a range of inappropriate behaviour” against Kevin Spacey.

The theatre said Thursday the 20 allegations deal with incidents between 1995 and 2013. The allegations follow an investigation that a law firm began in October, at the request of the theatre, amid reports being circulated about Spacey’s behaviour while artistic director.

Long a leading light in theatre and film, Spacey is one of the biggest names to lose work and standing in Hollywood since The New York Times and The New Yorker detailed sexual harassment and abuse allegations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein earlier this year. The reports saw allegations surface across the industry. \

Related: Kevin Spacey apologizes after actor accuses him of past harassment

Spacey has also been fired from “House of Cards” and dropped by his talent agency and publicist.

Related: Netflix fires Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations

The Associated Press

