Looking for your dreamboat? Alberni Aquarium has the answer

Alberni Aquarium summer manager Gavin Purewal sells boat raffle tickets outside of Quality Foods, Wednesday afternoon. The aquarium has teamed up with Port Boat House to offer a fishing boat, trailer and saltwater fishing package as a fundraiser for more programming at the aquarium. The draw will take place on Sept. 24. Tickets are available at the aquarium. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

The Alberni Aquarium celebrated its first anniversary in early July with a special whale skeleton exhibit from Strawberry Isle Marine Research.

The whale was the first outside exhibit the aquarium brought in to its facility at Harbour Quay on Port Alberni’s waterfront, and aquarium staff would like to offer more such exhibits and programs. But it takes funding for that, so the aquarium is holding a boat raffle.

A $20 ticket earns you a chance to win a boat, boat trailer and saltwater fishing package while at the same time providing funds for future programs, says staff member Jenny Fortin.

The draw will take place on Sept. 24, which is World Rivers Day.

While the whale exhibit was only at the aquarium until July 15, it will be making a repeat appearance early in 2018 and will be incorporated into some school programming too, Fortin said.

