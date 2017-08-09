UPDATE: Three hospitalized after major crash closes Highway 19 near Qualicum Beach

B.C. Ambulance personnel assist victims in both a ground ambulance and air ambulance following a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 19 and Horne Lake Road north of Qualicum Beach Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2017. — J.R. Rardon/PQB NEWS

Three people were taken to hospital and Highway 19 was closed following a three-vehicle collision involving a semi tractor-trailer at the intersection of Highway 19 and Horne Lake Road north of Qualicum Beach late Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2017.

One victim was taken by B.C. Air Ambulance and two others — the drivers of the semi rig and a Chevrolet work pickup — by ground ambulance, a Bow Horn Bay Volunteer Fire Department official said.

The incident, which occurred at about 4:30 p.m., left one small coupe a crumpled wreck in the centre of the intersection. The pickup was left straddling the island at the southbound entry lane from Horne Lake Road to Highway 19, while the semi truck was parked, facing southbound, in the northbound passing lane of the highway, with a stoplight and pole wrapped under its front bumper.

RCMP Cpl. Doug Pennington said all three vehicles were travelling southbound in the right lane at the intersection. The semi truck was trailing the two other vehicles and somehow drove right into them.

“Why? We don’t know yet,” said Pennington.

Each vehicle had just one occupant, said Pennington. The driver of the smaller car had to be extracted by firefighters using the jaws of life.

By 6 p.m. responders were routing single-lane traffic in both directions on Highway 19 around the intersection via the off- and on-ramps at Horne Lake Road. The intersection itself remained closed, preventing left turns or through traffic on Horne Lake Road itself.

#BCHwy19 vehicle incident at junction with Horne Lake Road. Road closed. Assessment in progress. Detour via #BCHwy19A #QualicumBeach — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 10, 2017

