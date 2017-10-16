Man charged after Port Alberni shoplifting incident

A man has been arrested and charged following an incident at Canadian Tire last week.

On Thursday, Oct. 12 at approximately 7:45 p.m., the Port Alberni RCMP received a call from the Canadian Tire store on Johnston Road that two employees had just been threatened by a shoplifter brandishing a weapon.

According to RCMP, store employees noticed that a man was acting suspiciously in the store. The man exited the building carrying an extra bag and was approached by two store employees. They confronted the 29-year-old Port Alberni man as he tried to steal merchandise from the store. The man produced a knife, threatening the employees before fleeing from the area.

Police responded immediately and through extensive patrols located the man in the 4500 block of Pemberton Rd., Port Alberni RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden said.

Jonathan Boulianne was arrested and charged with one count of robbery and one count of possession of property obtained by crime and was to appear in court in Port Alberni on Monday, Oct. 16.

