Update: 67-year-old Alberta man dies after suspected drowning in Port Alberni hotel pool

A 67-year-old Alberta man has died after being found unresponsive in the swimming pool at Port Alberni’s Best Western Plus Barclay Hotel on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Around 7:43 p.m., Port Alberni RCMP were advised by the BC Coroners Service of a death that had recently occurred.

A 67 year old Alberta man had been in the pool area of the Barclay Hotel when he was found at the bottom of the pool, states an RCMP press release. The man was removed from the pool and attempts to resuscitate him were done. The man was taken to hospital by ambulance, he passed away shortly after his arrival.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed the death.

“I can tell you we are aware for a fatality yesterday matching this description and are investigating. As it is still early in the investigation, no further information is available at this time,” wrote Andy Watson, manager of strategic communications at the BC Coroners Service in an email.