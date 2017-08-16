Man dies after suspected drowning in Port Alberni hotel pool

A man has died after being found unresponsive in the swimming pool at Port Alberni’s Best Western Plus Barclay Hotel on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Media reports indicate BC Ambulance paramedics were called to the hotel around 4:45 p.m. RCMP says the man had been found unresponsive in the outdoor pool and that paramedics transported him to hospital where he later died.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed the death.

“I can tell you we are aware for a fatality yesterday matching this description and are investigating. As it is still early in the investigation, no further information is available at this time,” wrote Andy Watson, manager of strategic communications at the BC Coroners Service in an email.

The victim’s name and identity have not been released but police say he was visiting from another province, according to media reports.