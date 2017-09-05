Man shot while golfing in Lantzville

Nanaimo RCMP investigating after Ladysmith man struck by bullet on the course

A golfer was shot while out on the course last week.

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a case of a man who was struck by a bullet Thursday afternoon at Winchelsea View Golf Course in Lantzville.

According to police, a 60-year-old Ladysmith man was golfing alone and nearing the end of his round of golf at about 4:30 p.m. when the incident occurred.

“He’s just finishing up his round when suddenly he felt an intense pain, a super intense pain, in his lower leg, which actually knocked him to the ground,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

Other golfers helped the man off the course and he drove himself back to Ladysmith.

“The golfers actually did some first aid because there was some blood on the back of his leg,” O’Brien said. “He initially thought it was a spider bite, like a massive spider bite, because you just wouldn’t think you’re going to get shot.”

The pain in the victim’s leg worsened on the drive home so he went to Ladysmith Community Health Centre where an X-ray revealed a bullet lodged in his calf.

“They pulled it out and dressed the would and, everything is good. He’s going to make a full recovery,” O’Brien said.

Police investigated and discovered sporadic gunfire had been heard throughout the day in the woods behind the golf course, possibly caused by people target practising.

Given the nature of the injury and circumstances, police do not believe the victim was targeted and it was a “random, errant bullet” that was likely fired from a considerable distance. The shooter might not even be aware his or her actions caused an injury.

O’Brien said it is illegal to discharge a firearm within 100 metres of any dwelling.

“The first rule of thumb, when it comes to firearms, is know your target, know what’s beyond it … It comes back to proper use of firearms,” he said. “This could have been a tragic situation. This is the last thing someone should have to worry about when they’re out golfing on a beautiful day. Absolutely unacceptable and the people who did it have to be held accountable or at least come forward or, at the end of the day, at least accept responsibility for what they’ve done and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Anyone who has information about this incident or believes they might be responsible for the injury are asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

