Man stabbed in Port Alberni

A 50-year-old Port Alberni man suffered serious injuries as a result of an early-morning stabbing, Saturday, Oct. 14.

At approximately 4:35 am, Port Alberni RCMP and BC Ambulance responded to a stabbing in the 3600 block of Fourth Avenue. Police located the 50-year-old suffering from a single stab wound to his lower back. The man suffered a serious injury and was transported to hospital for medical attention, according to RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden.

The scene investigation led police to a suspect who was located later the same day and arrested. A 36-year-old Surrey man has been charged with aggravated assault and is remanded in custody to appear in court on Oct. 17.

All parties involved are known to each other and to police, Hayden said.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

