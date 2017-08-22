Mid Island-Pacific Rim Liberal candidate spent most on election

Recently released financial documents from Elections BC state that, in their pursuit to become MLA for Mid-Island Pacific Rim, BC Liberal candidate Darren DeLuca brought in $90,101 and incumbent NDP MLA Scott Fraser brought in $51,993 in election revenue.

Fraser spent $42,588 to DeLuca’s $68,264.

Remaining in DeLuca’s campaign account is $22,350 with Fraser’s account sitting at $9,404.

Section 205 of the Election Act states that in the case of a candidate that represented a registered political party, the surplus must be paid to the registered constituency association for the registered political party, if there is one, or to the registered political party if there is no constituency association.

For election expenses, Fraser’s highest costs went to newsletters and promotional materials at $11,509 and salaries and benefits at $6,940.

For DeLuca, highest elections expenses also went to newsletters and promotional materials at $24,196 and media advertising at $19,625. He spent $7,729 on salaries and benefits.

Although DeLuca spent about 62 per cent more than Fraser, he received 6,578 votes to Fraser’s 12,556.

Preliminary expenses for the BC Liberals were $13,596,359 while the BC NDPs spent $7.9-million.