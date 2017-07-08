Mid-Island students survive RCMP boot camp

Students perform final drill for graduation at the ADSS gym

A group of students from School Districts 68, 69 and 70—essentially, central Vancouver Island—concluded a week-long RCMP youth camp with a drill and graduation ceremonies, Friday afternoon in Port Alberni.

More than two dozen students started the camp at Alberni District Secondary School last Monday, and spent five days immersed in workshops and hands-on activities designed to show them what a career with the RCMP means.

Most of the students were already interested in law enforcement fields, and all had to go through an interview and screening process before being accepted.

Students get a taste of RCMP life

RCMP are looking at offering the camp every other year and possibly rotating communities. Port Alberni has hosted the event for several years, as the high school offers ideal facilities.

RCMP inspector Brian Hunter inspects participants during their graduation ceremony after completing a three-day Central Island RCMP Youth Camp. KARLY BLATS PHOTO

