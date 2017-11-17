Missing 70-year-old man last seen in Port Alberni

The Port Alberni RCMP are looking for tips on David Partridge’s whereabouts

The Port Alberni RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to help locate 70 year old David Robert Partridge.

Partridge was reported missing on Nov. 10. Investigators have learned that Partridge was last seen at The Bread of Life Centre in Port Alberni sometime during the week before his disappearance. He has not been seen or heard from since. Partridge had been expected to travel to Saskatchewan to see his son weeks earlier, however he never made it there.

Partridge enjoys the outdoors and has been known to live in the bush. Those who know him have said that he’s been acting confused lately.

Partridge is described as:

• Caucasian man

• 5’6 or 168 cm tall

• 198 lbs or 90 kg

• Average build

• Unkempt, collar length greying hair

• Blue eyes

• Brown moustache

• Usually wears baseball cap

Anyone who may have information on Partridge’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or call Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).