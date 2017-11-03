More snow in the forecast for Vancouver Island

It’s time to break out the snow gear and ensure your vehicle has winter tires or chains

Fresh on the heels of Vancouver Island’s first snowfall of the season, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for more snow to potentially fall this weekend.

The statement is for all of the Island and warns that more snow is likely to come this weekend as arctic air is already in place over the south coast of B.C. and an area of low pressure is set to arrive on Saturday. This is expected to produce another round of precipitation similar to Thursday’s snowfall with amounts varying up to and exceeding five centimetres in many areas.

Those areas situated at a higher elevation or in places with exposure to outflow winds or precipitation should expect to see even more snow.

RELATED: Vancouver Island receives first snowfall of season

 

Residents of Vancouver Island can expect more snow this weekend, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada. (Instagram/pepperpf)

Previous story
Crews continue to fight fire at Williams Lake sawmill
Next story
Work begins on Alberni spill response base

Just Posted

Work begins on Alberni spill response base

Base will include waterfront moorage, land-based building

More snow in the forecast for Vancouver Island

It’s time to break out the snow gear and ensure your vehicle has winter tires or chains

Vancouver Island receives first snowfall, not expected to last

Several centimetres of wet snow has fallen over much of the island in the past 24 hours.

The Brick offering service for former Sears customers

Port Alberni company will provide services to Sears customers without repair service options

Developers planning residential project at former ADSS site

District Acquisition Corporation presented at Port Alberni’s Advisory Planning Commission meeting

VIDEO: Our best photographs from October

Vancouver Island’s best news photographs from our journalists and our readers

Nanaimo RCMP find loaded shotgun while investigating car crash

Mounties arrest one man, confiscate sawed-off shotgun after early morning crash at Caspers Way

Save power after Daylight Saving

Remember to turn your clocks back an hour Sunday morning

Crews continue to fight fire at Williams Lake sawmill

Fire crews have been on the scene since Thursday evening fighting a fire at Tolko’s Lakeview sawmill in Williams Lake.

Teen whose body was found on Silver Creek farm remembered fondly

Human remains found on a farm in Silver Creek are those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux of Vernon

Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months…”

WATCH: Province, Feds see lots of work ahead of marijuana legalization

More than 48,000 B.C. residents provided feedback to the Province on how to roll out the legalization and regulation of cannabis in 2018.

Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

‘Protect wild salmon’: Protesters light sacred fire at B.C. legislature

About 200 people gathered in Victoria Thursday, protesting fish farms

Most Read