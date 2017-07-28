Motorcyclist dies in crash at intersection along Nanaimo Parkway

A 34-year-old man has died after colliding with an SUV on the Nanaimo Parkway. (File photo)

A 34-year-old male motorcyclist has died in hospital from injuries sustained in a collision with an SUV.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the incident occurred at about 8:55 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Aulds Road and the Nanaimo Parkway.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages, but police have spoken with numerous witnesses and determined the deceased was driving southbound along the shoulder of the Nanaimo Parkway when for unknown reasons he proceeded through a red light and was struck by an SUV travelling westbound on Aulds Road.

The SUV was driven by a 17-year-old driver, who remained at the scene of the collision and co-operated with investigators.

The intersection and highway were closed for several hours while RCMP traffic analysts and municipal traffic officers examined the scene. Both the motorcycle and SUV were removed from the scene and will be mechanically inspected today (July 28).

The driver of the SUV was uninjured, but traumatized by the collision. Nanaimo RCMP Victim Services were contacted and is assisting the driver.

The deceased man’s family has been notified. His name is not being released at this time and the investigation is continuing.

This is the third traffic fatality of 2017 in Nanaimo and first involving a motorcyclist.

