MP Gord Johns demands more time for tax fairness consultations

Courtenay-Alberni Member of Parliament Gord Johns and Canada’s New Democrats are demanding the Liberals double the allotted time for consultations on tax fairness and expand the scope beyond small businesses to include large corporations, loopholes for CEOs and international tax havens.

“These consultations are too short and too narrow to result in true tax fairness,” said Johns who also serves as the NDP Critic for Small Business and Tourism. “We want to make sure that the proposed changes target wealthy tax avoiders and large corporations who are not paying their fair share. I’m also very concerned that many small business owners who work hard and play by the rules maybe hit hard as well, so we obviously want to look at these closely and ensure the government gets it right.”

According to a press release from Johns’ office, the Liberals have backed away from a major campaign promise to close the CEO stock option loophole which costs Canadians $750 million a year. Additionally the government has given out sweetheart deals rather than crack down on the wealthiest Canadians who have been caught using illegal international tax havens.

“The fact that these consultations started in the middle of the summer and only affect small corporations proves that the Liberals don’t understand small business and that they’re more interested in protecting their wealthy donors on Bay Street.”