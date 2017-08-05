MP Johns discusses regional issues with Justin Trudeau in Tofino

The Courtenay-Alberni MP has been urging the Prime Minister to visit his riding for months

On Saturday, Aug. 5, NDP MP Gord Johns welcomed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Tofino to hear directly from local government, business leaders and First Nations about issues affecting his riding of Courtenay-Alberni.

“There is enormous opportunity for economic and community development on central Vancouver Island but the federal government needs to become more involved in making it happen,” said Johns in a press release. “I am hoping that the Prime Minister will leave with a better understanding of this region and the many advantages of partnering with our local municipalities and First Nations.”

For nearly a year, Johns has been urging the Prime Minister and ministers in his cabinet to come to the riding to hear from local mayors and Indigenous leaders on issues including: the need to address salmon restoration, raw log exports, affordable housing, tourism, marine infrastructure and environmental and coastal protection.

“I believe the Prime Minister will make strong personal links with our stories here on the west coast,” said Johns. “Back in Ottawa I’ll make sure that what he learns here informs real action by his government.”