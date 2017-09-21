Mt. Arrowsmith Park and Log Train Trail open

Effective immediately, the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) is reopening the Log Train Trail and Mt. Arrowsmith Regional Park. The fire danger rating has dropped to low after an extended period of extreme fire danger over the summer.

The BC Wildfire Service has removed the Campfire Ban in the Coastal Fire Centre area. Open Burning (Category 2 and 3) still prohibited.

Private logging roads providing access to the backcountry may be closed by the landowner. Keep up to date with access to private forest lands by following the Island Timberland Blog at blog.islandtimberlands.com.

To report a wildfire or prohibited burning call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cell phone. Wildfire information may be found on the BC Wildfire Service website at:

gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status

For updates on conditions at ACRD parks and trails visit acrd.bc.ca.