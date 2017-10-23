Nanaimo man assaulted, tied up and robbed at his home

Incident occurred about 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23 at a home on Beverly Drive

A Nanaimo man was assaulted, tied up and robbed at his home on Beverly Drive this morning.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident happened Monday, Oct. 23 at about 7 a.m. The 31-year-old victim answered a knock and opened his front door to two suspects who pushed their way into the house. One of the suspects was brandishing a handgun.

The suspects bound the victim’s hands, put a covering over his head and assaulted him for several minutes.

“There may have been a third person involved as the suspects were heard talking to a female on a hand-held radio. Investigators also believe this was a targeted incident but to date have not been able to establish a motive,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the press release.

After the suspects had left, the victim was able to free himself and called 911. He sustained injuries to his face and was treated at his home by paramedics.

The suspects were described as white men. One had a thin build and was wearing black and blue striped earmuffs, a dark-coloured hoodie and white sneakers. The other was 5-foot-10 to 5-foot-11, 220 pounds and was wearing blue jeans.

A television and a 2006 black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, text 274637, keyword Nanaimo or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.



