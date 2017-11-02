Nanaimo man sentenced to six months for child porn charges

Gwynfryn Raymond Wilson was arrested after police executed a search warrant in June 2016

Gwynfryn Raymond Wilson will spend six months in prison after being sentenced for possession of and importing or distributing child pornography. (Black Press file)

A Nanaimo man will spend six months behind bars for child pornography-related charges after pleading guilty in Nanaimoprovincial court Thursday, Nov. 2.

Gwynfryn Raymond Wilson was arrested after police executed a search warrant in June 2016 and subsequently charged withpossession of child pornography.

According to information presented at Wilson’s sentencing, Nanaimo RCMP were informed by the RCMP B.C. Integrated ChildExploitation Team about internet addresses in Nanaimo being used to upload child pornography using a Facebook account.One address was associated with a residence belonging to Wilson.

During the search, a laptop computer was seized and according to Crown counsel, there were just under 1,000 images ofchild pornography. Wilson admitted to owning the laptop and accessing and saving child pornography.

Wilson was also sentenced to two years’ probation.

Martin Screech, counsel representing Wilson, said he had no comment.



