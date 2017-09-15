Nanaimo RCMP ask for help to find missing woman

Tara Dawn Brown, 41, was last seen Wednesday at about 7 p.m.

RCMP are looking for a missing Nanaimo woman.

“Her disappearance is out of character as she requires daily medication and left her central Nanaimo home without it, her cell phone or purse which contained all her identification,” noted a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

Brown has some personal contacts and family on Vancouver Island.

She is a white female, 5-foot-5, heavy build with shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. She often wears head coverings.

Anyone with information on the location of Brown is asked to call Const. Mike Scott of the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.