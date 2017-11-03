Nanaimo RCMP find loaded shotgun while investigating car crash

Nanaimo Mounties have arrested one man and are searching for a second suspect after a loaded sawed-off shotgun was found near a crashed SUV early Friday, Nov. 3. (News Bulletin file photo)

An early-morning vehicle crash has led to an arrest, confiscation of a loaded sawed-off shotgun and an ongoing search for a second suspect still at large.

According to police, the incident happened at about 4 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3 when a Nanaimo RCMP member on patrol spotted an older model GMC Jimmy being driven erratically on Bowen Road near the Caspers Way intersection.

By the time the officer turned his patrol car around to catch up with the SUV, its driver had crashed the vehicle into a parked car at an apartment building on Caspers Way.

Two men ran from the vehicle, but one of the suspects, a 37-year-old Nanaimo man associated with the Jimmy, was tracked down and arrested by an RCMP Police Dog Services team a short distance away from the crash site. Police also found a loaded sawed-off shotgun during the track.

The suspect was arrested for failing to remain at the scene of an accident, two counts of breach of probation, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of break-in tools.

Police failed to locate the second suspect. No description was provided of the second man and a search warrant is being carried out on the SUV.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com, text 274637, keyword Nanaimo or call 1-800-222-8477.