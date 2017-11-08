A 15-year-old Nanaimo student will appear in court Jan. 18 for making online threat against a local high school. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo student arrested for making online threat against high school

Nanaimo RCMP arrest 15-year-old student for online threats against Cedar Community Secondary School

Mounties have arrested a 15-year-old male student for posting threats against Cedar Community Secondary School in Nanaimo.

The incident was reported to the Nanaimo RCMP on Friday, Nov. 3 when the teen was arrested by officers with the Nanaimo RCMP School Liaison Unit and then released to the care of his parents.

“Late on Friday, school administration was alerted to a perceived online threat to Cedar Community Secondary,” said Dale Burgos, School District 68 spokesman, in an e-mail to the News Bulletin. “RCMP were called immediately to investigate, who assisted in finding the source of the threat. Information was collected over the weekend and families of the school were notified on Monday.”

It was determined that the school was safe for the return of students on Monday. District staff, school administration and the RCMP are continuing with an investigation.

School administrators and the Nanaimo RCMP School Liaison Unit will conduct a threat assessment of the incident, but according to police, at this point, investigators are satisfied the incident is confined to the one student and there is no risk to the school, staff or students of the school.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said online threats by students are becoming more common and school liaison officers are also now tasked with educating students about the seriousness and consequences of making online threats.

“What we are finding, like many other communities, is an increase in threats being made via social media,” O’Brien said. “Youth have to be made aware that there’s no anonymity and, regardless whether they make it online or in person, that they will be held accountable for their actions.”

Police did not detail the nature of the threat.

The student’s release conditions restrict him from attending any school within School District 68. His first court appearance in Nanaimo provincial court is set for Jan. 18.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. outreach group partners with app developer to improve safety of sex workers

Just Posted

Developers planning residential project at former ADSS site

District Acquisition Corporation presented at Port Alberni’s Advisory Planning Commission meeting

Coffee kiosk opens at West Coast General Hospital

Port Alberni’s Italian Canadian Society donation pays for kiosk

War records bring meaning to Sproat Lake woman

Paula Peterson finds her father’s patriotic roots—and solves a family mystery

Port Alberni artist receives Salt Spring Art Prize

Artist Dave Parsanishi created ‘A Transformation Mask’ as an internal conversation

Thefts keep Port Alberni RCMP busy in Kitsuksis area

Break-ins reported near Gertrude, Compton, and Kitsuksis

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

B.C. outreach group partners with app developer to improve safety of sex workers

An Okanagan non-profit is hoping location tracking will help

VIDEO: #280characters comes to Twitter

Social media site says it expects most users to stick to short tweets

Nanaimo student arrested for making online threat against high school

Nanaimo RCMP arrest 15-year-old student for online threats against Cedar Community Secondary School

Witness in Victoria court case admits to previous killings

The man was a paid agent of the RCMP, who say they had no evidence to back up the confessions

Search effort reduced at Silver Creek farm

No comment yet from RCMP but tents and command units no longer visible

Virginia elects first transgender person to state legislature

On anniversary of Trump election, Dems get something new to celebrate: victory

Plant-based milks shouldn’t be main beverage for young kids: experts

Experts warn that drinking too much of the plant-based beverages can displace hunger and cause children to eat less

F-word ruled OK for French broadcasts

The ruling states the F-word does not have the same “vulgar connotation” in French

Most Read