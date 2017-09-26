Nanaimo woman dies from injuries after being struck by own car

73-year-old was dragged under vehicle in her driveway on Monterey Drive last week

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating after the death of a 73-year-old woman who was found pinned under her vehicle on Monterey Drive in Nanaimo at about 8 p.m. Thursday. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

The woman who was struck and dragged by her own car last week has died.

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating after the death of a 73-year-old woman who was found pinned under her vehicle on Monterey Drive in Nanaimo at about 8 p.m. Thursday.

“She was transferred after the accident to Victoria General Hospital, but unfortunately injuries proved too severe and she succumbed to them [Monday] evening,” said Barb McLintock, coroner, in an e-mail.

She said the coroners’ investigation is “in its very preliminary stages” and couldn’t provide further information about a cause of death or how the accident occurred.

RELATED: Senior in critical condition after being struck by own car



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter