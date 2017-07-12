NDP leadership hopeful visits Alberni Valley

Guy Caron stopped at Char’s Landing to talk to residents about issues he’s passionate about

New Democratic Party( NDP) leadership hopeful Guy Caron stopped in Port Alberni to chat to residents about issues he’s passionate about.

About 15 people attended the meet and greet at Char’s Landing on July 6 to hear from Caron.

Caron has worked in the student movement, the labour movement and civil society organizations across the country. He holds a master’s degree in economics from the University of Ottawa, is a long-time NDP activist in Quebec and was part of Jack Layton’s 2003 leadership campaign.

Caron believes the two major challenges of this century are the fight against income inequality and the fight against climate change.

“Guy has great experience as an economist, as someone whose worked for Canadians, his history working with the labour movement, this is someone that I admire,” said Gord Johns, MP for Courtenay-Alberni. “We have great leadership candidates, I’m friends with them all and I’ve been asking them all to come here and deliver their message but guy is one of the smartest, brightest minds in the house of commons, I have no problem saying that.”

Learn more about Caron at http://en.guycaron.ca.

karly.blats@albernivalleynews.com