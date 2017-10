NDP moves to limit local election money

The B.C. government is moving to limit municipal political donations to $1,200 per person, per year, in time for local elections in November 2018.

Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson tabled legislation Monday that prohibits corporate and union donations to political candidates and local slates. The Union of B.C. Municipalities has supported the change for several years.

The $1,200 cap for individual donations extends to electoral slates and their endorsed candidates. Robinson said the rules are designed to reflect similar restrictions being debated for provincial elections, which also include a $2.50-per-vote public subsidy for political parties.

more to come…