NDP tap brakes on ride sharing despite election promises

Uber is still not available in B.C. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Election promises to bring ride sharing to British Columbia by the end of the year have shifted to the slow lane as the New Democrat government says safety for passengers and operators comes first.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena says the government is studying safety and regulatory issues and she can’t pinpoint the timing of policy that will allow ride-sharing operations like Uber and Lyft.

The New Democrats and Liberals promised ride sharing this year in their election platforms, while plans by the Greens to speed up the service aren’t getting much traction.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver says he will introduce a private member’s bill in the coming weeks that paves the way for ride sharing in B.C.

He says the bill can spark debate about the service in B.C., but the Opposition Liberals and the NDP are steering away from Weaver.

A spokesman for B.C.’s taxi industry says ride sharing must undergo extensive consultations, while a statement from Uber says all the parties should follow through on their election promises.

