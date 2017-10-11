North Island College offering film production assistant training

Port Alberni course offered at lower rate as a pilot project

North Island College and the Vancouver Island North Film Commission are offering a three-week film production assistant training course in Port Alberni.

The course will take place from Nov 6-27 at a cost of $275.

The course is heavily subsidized as a pilot project, and normally costs anywhere between $2,500 and $3,000, according to Port Alberni economic development manager Pat Deakin.

“There may be an opportunity for a television series job at the end of the program, and several components of the course are transferrable to other sectors of the economy,” added Deakin.

Some interviews for the program will be taking place at the Port Alberni NIC campus on Wednesday, Oct. 11 and Thursday, Oct. 12.

For more information call Sharon Korol at 250-830-7762.

Additional film and tv crew training will take place in January. To request a training application package, email filmtraining@nic.bc.ca.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com