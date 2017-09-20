NTC lose one of their pillar Nuu-chah-nulth leaders

Simon Lucas was a champion for all Nuu-chah-nulth communities. He passed away on Sept. 16. SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Simon Lucas – friend and an instrumental creator of the NTC.

Lucas, who passed away on Sept. 16, was a champion for all Nuu-chah-nulth communities. He was one of the very few Nuu-chah-nulth language fluent speakers, former chief councillor for Hesquiaht First Nation and past negotiator for T’aaq-wiihak Fisheries. As such, he was instrumental in the Ahousaht Fishing Case (Ahousaht et. Al. V. Canada/Nuu-chah- nulth fishing rights) as a key witness and travelled around the world as an advocate and educator for promoting the importance of traditional ecological mindfulness.

A selfless man and always putting his people first, Lucas’ teachings have positively progressed many Nuu-chah-nulth communities. He was a man who was strong in his beliefs, values and traditional teachings. Lucas had much love for his family and for his Nation.

The funeral for the late Dr. Simon Lucas will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Alberni Athletic Hall, followed with lunch at Maht Mahs.