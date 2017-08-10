Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council optimistic following meeting with prime minister

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) and representatives from 12 of its 14 Nuu-chah-nulth Nations on Vancouver Island met and discussed their collective priorities for their nations with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a roundtable meeting in Tofino on Saturday.

The request to meet came from the Prime Minister’s office (PMO) only a few days before, but was thanks to Gord Johns, NDP MP for Courtenay-Alberni, who advocated on behalf of the nations to the PMO.

The NTC stated in a press release that they are confident that Trudeau was open to receiving feedback and recommendations from all 14 Nuu-chah-nulth Nations and committed himself to follow-up.

In the meeting, the nations’ suggestions included, but were not limited to, the dire need for immediate action with current Treaty negotiations and implementation, the T’aaq-wiihak Fisheries court case, reconciliation and the overall quality of life improvements needed for First Nations, including increased capacity and funding.

This historic meeting was the first time any prime minister has collectively met with the Nuu-chah-nulth Nations in their territory.

The NTC looks forward to meeting again with the prime minister in the future to progress the federal government’s mandate for reconciliation with all Indigenous communities.​