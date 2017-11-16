One stick of pepperoni costs Hedley man $500

A Hedley man enjoyed a snack and then refused to pay for it - landing him in court

A Hedley man who ate a pepperoni stick in Princeton’s Save On and then refused to pay for it was fined $500 in Princeton court Thursday.

Edward Ernest Ulbright, 55, pleaded guilty to breaching a probation order that required him to abstain from alcohol.

Court heard the incident occurred on May 17, 2016. The Save On manager called police who said Ulbright “displayed signs of impairment by alcohol.

Ulbright was allowed one year to pay the fine.


publisher@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

Just Posted

City to spend close to $1 million on new garbage trucks

Council approved the purchase of three new trucks for Port Alberni

Port Alberni man stabbed Tuesday evening

The 45 year old was found by RCMP on Gertrude Street

Port Alberni’s Angel Magnussen shows heart at bodybuilding competition

The 21 year old with down syndrome took home the Heart Award

Heritage Commission examines relationship with city

The Alberni Valley Heritage Commission is wondering what its relationship will be… Continue reading

Cherry Creek Fire Department enters aid agreement

The Cherry Creek volunteer Fire Department has agreed to enter into the… Continue reading

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

MLAs unanimous on B.C. wildfire recovery

Finance committee calls for rapid salvage, reforestation

One stick of pepperoni costs Hedley man $500

A Hedley man enjoyed a snack and then refused to pay for it - landing him in court

UPDATE: Driver dies when truck plunges off logging road near Caycuse

Fatal incident near Caycuse claims life of man in his 60s

Hockey fraudster won’t skate free on time-to-trial rule

Guilty charges stick for man who committed fraud against Okanagan hockey parents

First Nations chief in Nanaimo suspended by his council

Snuneymuxw Chief John Wesley suspended as First Nation gets ready to head to the polls

Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

One of Vancouver Island’s major music festivals hopes to come back for 2019

Media gets hands-on training with the Canadian military

Black Press reporter Kendra Wong goes ‘undercover’ in Victoria to learn how to be the best she can be

Country singer Dallas Smith calls out ‘disgusting’ behaviour at B.C. show

The Juno Award-winner said he saw hair pulling, groping, fighting while performing in Dawson Creek

Most Read