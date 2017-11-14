Pacific Coastal Airlines adds daily flight to Tofino

Pacific Coastal Airlines has announced a daily afternoon service between Vancouver and Tofino beginning April 3.

The 45-minute flight will operate seven days a week, leaving Vancouver International Airport (YVR) at 3 p.m. and arriving at the Tofino Long Beach Airport (YAZ) at 3:45 p.m. It departs YAZ at 4:15 p.m. arriving back at YVR at 5 p.m.

“The Alberni-Clayoquot region has long been an attractive destination for both domestic and international visitors and we believe that there is now sufficient travel needs to sustain additional air service to the Tofino/Long Beach Airport which serves Tofino, Ucluelet, and the surrounding area,” said Pacific Coastal’s director of business development and corporate communications Kevin Boothroyd. “We will work together with local communities, tour operators, and other stakeholders to drive brand awareness of this new service over the next few years.”

Pacific Coastal plans to draw customers to Tofino through its well-established network of B.C. destinations. The new route is already listed on the Global Distribution System and available for booking to more than 180,000 travel agencies across the globe. In addition to this, the public can also book the Vancouver to Tofino flight through online travel agencies such as Kayak and Expedia or directly on the airline’s website at pacificcoastal.com.

Pacific Coastal will employ the 19 passenger pressurized turboprop Beech 1900 aircraft on the new route. The 1900 offers comfortable seating, generous cargo capacity, and is designed to operate in all weather conditions.

Residents and officials within the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District and surrounding area are supportive of the new service.

“Our west coast communities are very excited to welcome Pacific Coastal Airlines to the Long Beach Airport,” said Dianne St Jacques, chair of the West Coast Committee and mayor of Ucluelet. “The scheduled flights will be a wonderful asset to our busy and growing area.”