Pacific Rim mall hit by two power outages

A power outage affected 511 customers along the upper Johnston Road area on Sunday morning, including businesses in the Pacific Rim Shopping Centre.

Tyler’s No Frills was closed for four hours, starting at 10:30, according to No Frills owner Tyler Steel.

This is the second time in a week that this particular area has been affected by a power outage, as power went out for about an hour on Thursday, as well.

Both outages were caused by blown fuses, but BC Hydro isn’t sure what caused the blown fuses yet.

“We’re investigating, we’re not sure what’s caused it,” said BC Hydro community relations manager Ted Olynyk. “There’s nothing obvious at this point.”

Olynyk added that he’s not sure if the two outages were related or merely coincidental. He said they could have been coincidental bird strikes.

“We’re trying to mitigate it at this point,” he said.