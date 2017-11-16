Pacific Salmon Foundation celebrates 30 years with dinner, auction

The new date for the dinner and auction is Saturday, Dec. 2

The Pacific Salmon Foundation are celebrating their 30th anniversary at the annual Port Alberni dinner and auction on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The public is invited to come and support salmon enhancement projects in Port Alberni and on the West Coast.

The Pacific Salmon Foundation is the leading non-profit organization dedicated to salmon conservation and restoration for the benefit of present and future generations. Governed by a volunteer board of directors, the foundation raises and administers funds to support community based salmon restoration activities.

Since 1993, the foundation has contributed more than $1.12 million in funding towards 145 salmon conservation projects in the Port Alberni region. Thanks to partnerships, private donations and community level fundraising, the total value of all projects funded has been leveraged to more than $10.6 million.

This year’s Port Alberni dinner and auction will take place at Echo Centre. Tickets are $60 with tables of eight at $480.

Those wishing to donate for the auction and prizes can do so in cash, product or by sponsoring selected items.

Limited tickets and table reservations are available or donations can be confirmed by calling the Pacific Salmon Foundation at 1-604-664-7664 or emailing events@psf.ca or bobcole@shaw.ca. Tickets are also available at Gone Fishin’ Port Alberni or through your local committee member.