Parksville man shows gun, demands coffee

Free coffee comes at high cost as RCMP arrest man who threatened McDonalds staff with fake gun.

A free coffee turned out to have a substantial cost for a Parksville man after he was arrested and charged by police Tuesday.

On July 11 at 2:30 p.m., a 37-year-old Parksville man of no fixed address entered the McDonald’s restaurant in Parksville and demanded a free coffee, Oceanside RCMP said in a written news release. When the man was denied his coffee, he pulled up his shirt, clearly revealing a handgun in the waistband of his pants.

The staff, feeling very threatened according to police, gave the man a coffee. He then left the restaurant.

The RCMP stated an employee at the McDonald’s provided an excellent description — and later, video evidence — to the RCMP, who were able to locate the suspect within minutes of him leaving the restaurant. A “very realistic-looking” fake handgun and a small quantity of illicit drugs were seized after the suspect was arrested, said the news release.

The suspect, who is well known to police, has been released by a judge on a recognizance and is facing charges of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and breach of probation.

— NEWS Staff and Oceanside RCMP release