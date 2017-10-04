Parksville-Qualicum MLA missing a medal

Michelle Stilwell holds one of her medals won during the 2013 World Paralympic Championships in Lyon, France. — NEWS file

Parksville-Qualicum MLA Michelle Stilwell is missing “a priceless and irreplaceable item.”

One of her world championship medals has disappeared from the legislature in Victoria.

“During our transition period, my former ministerial office was cleared to make way for the new minister and, at that time, a box containing one of my world championship gold medals went missing,” Stilwell said in a written statement.

She kept the medal (one of nine world champion gold medals she has) in her office to show visitors “because I’m tremendously proud of winning it and wanted to share it with people.

“So far no one has reported the missing box or the medal and it’s unsettling given the fact that this (the legislature building in Victoria) is a secure building,” she said.

“I would like to put any concerns in my mind to rest that the box with my medal in it is somewhere in this building and someone knows about it.”

Stilwell, a Canadian Paralympian and former women’s wheelchair basketball team member, has won world championship medals and Paralympic Games medals in the 100, 200, 400 and 800 metres, as well as in wheelchair basketball. She also holds or held several world speed records.

She was elected Parksville-Qualicum MLA in 2013 as a B.C. Liberal candidate, and was appointed Minister of Social Development and Social Innovation in 2015.

She won her seat in 2017, and now serves as a member of the opposition.

Of the medal, she said, “It is a priceless and irreplaceable item and I worked very hard to earn it — I would like it back and impore anyone who knows where it might be to please come forward and let me know.”

— News Staff and B.C. Liberal Caucus