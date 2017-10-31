(Twitter/@bellamy_nick)

Passenger recovering after going overboard from BC Ferries’ vessel

The woman was found by rescue teams about five hours after the search began.

Approximately five hours after going overboard, a BC Ferries’ passenger was found cold and clinging to a life ring in the Salish Sea.

Two BC Ferries’ vessels were delayed Monday night and took part in the rescue operation between Vancouver and Nanaimo, after a female passenger on the Queen of Cowichan allegedly jumped into the ocean.

The incident happened at around 5:45 p.m. with the Queen of Oak Bay and the Queen of Cowichan assisting with the search, in addition to the Canadian Coast Guard and the Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

Captian Stu Irvine of the Victoria Joint Rescue Coordination Centre says the woman was found by an auxiliary boat and transported by hovercraft to Sea Island. Officials believe a life ring thrown by one of the search vessels drifted to the person, who was able to hang on until rescuers found her.

BC Ferries’ says the person who went overboard had been a passenger on the Queen of Cowichan, travelling from the Horseshoe Bay terminal to Departure Bay.

A passenger on the Queen of Oak Bay says crew and passengers assisted in the search for around one hour before carrying on with their journey.

More to come…

 

(Twitter/@octoberswolf)

Previous story
Bring back safe prison tattooing to protect health: federal ombudsman

Just Posted

Passenger goes overboard Monday night from BC Ferries’ vessel

The woman was found by rescue teams about five hours after the search began.

City of Port Alberni seeks warranty extension for track

Repairs done—again—to Bob Dailey Stadium track surface

BC Liberal leadership candidate stresses community in first Island stops

Dianne Watts’ tour continues in Victoria on Sunday, Oct. 29

Port Alberni collision sends motorcyclist to hospital

Man injured in collision with pickup truck on Beaver Creek Road

Arson suspected in Glenwood Centre fire

Blaze interrupts PAACL Community Living Month fun fair

VIDEO: McLean Mill hosts hauntingly good weekend with Jeepers Creepers

Haunted houses, zombies, science experiments and more

New K-pop video featuring Vancouver sites seen by 13 million people in one day

Clips for Twice group’s ‘Likey’ song filmed around Metro Vancouver

Police ask family of missing Vernon girl for DNA sample

Police say asking for the DNA sample has no connection to discovery of human remains on farm

Bring back safe prison tattooing to protect health: federal ombudsman

Unsafe tattooing can spread HIV and hepatitis between inmates

Conflict-of-interest screens working well, Trudeau cabinet ministers say

Allegations of conflict of interest that have stalked Finance Minister Bill Morneau

Doctor says Canadian-led heart valve surgery details will ‘blow people’s minds’

Vancouver’s Dr. David Wood led a study involving 411 patients

Abandoning a boat in Canadian waters will no longer be legal: Garneau

600 derelict vessels already sit in Canadian waters

FBI’s first blows: Trump campaign boss charged; aide flips into Russia witness

Manafort and Gates plead not guilty to all charges

NDP moves to limit local election money

Selina Robinson’s bans corporate, union donations

Most Read