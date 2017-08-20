Paws for a Cause walk fights animal cruelty

The annual Scotiabank & BC SPCA Paws for Cause walk will be held at BC SPCA Alberni-Clayoquot Branch, on Sunday, Oct. 1. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Helping to fight animal cruelty is as easy as a walk in the park.

The annual Scotiabank & BC SPCA Paws for Cause walk, benefitting the BC SPCA Alberni, will be held at BC SPCA Alberni-Clayoquot Branch, on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. with the walk starting at 11:30 a.m. Participants will be able to enjoy a barbecue lunch and walk the new Scott Kenny Trail. The event brings animal lovers and their furry friends from all walks of life together for a great time, as well as a fantastic cause.

Animal lovers across the province are registering and fundraising for the annual walk, which is being hosted in more than 20 communities in B.C. throughout September and October – and you still have plenty of time to participate in your community.

“This is the largest single event to help fight animal cruelty in British Columbia,” said Carina Stirling, BC SPCA officer of fundraising events. “We are overwhelmed by the participation each year – it’s so great to see thousands of people come together across the province to help B.C.’s most vulnerable animals.”

Stirling said that this year, registration numbers are up. You can register or donate online at spca.bc.ca, or in person at the BC SPCA Alberni-Clayoquot Branch at 4936 Broughton St.

“Our amazing supporters not only raise essential funds, the events are so much fun for two-legged and four-legged participants,” said Stirling.