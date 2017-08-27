PHOTOS: Vancouver Giants prospects battle it out in Legends Cup

The Vancouver Giants prospects did themselves proud at the Legends Cup prospect game at the Ladner Leisure Centre on Sunday.

The game between Team Howe and Team Quinn started off slow with no goals for the first 16 minutes but sped up with less than four minutes to go in the first period with a goal from Team Quinn’s Justin Sourdif.

Tyler Ho made it 2-0 just two minutes later but Team Howe fought back as Alec Saretzky slipped one in to finish off the first.

Team Howe continued to even out the score with a goal from Zach Cox to start off the second period but then Sourdif got another shot in to make it 3-2 for Team Quinn.

Haydn Delorme scored another one for Team Quinn in the second to give them a 4-2 lead.

Team Howe’s Milos Roman tried to push his team ahead with a goal just 15 seconds into the third but that’s as good as it got for Howe as Team Quinn made it 8-5 by game end.