Port Alberni bank robbery suspect arrested

The suspect of an attempted bank robbery in Port Alberni has been apprehended and remains in police custody.
On Saturday, Sept. 30 at 11:10 a.m., Port Alberni RCMP received a report of a robbery from the Royal Bank located at 2925 3rd Street.
Police attended and arrested a 22-year-old male without incident.
The male has been remanded in custody until Oct. 3, and is facing charges of attempted robbery, uttering threats, possession of a weapon and mischief.
He has been apprehended under the Mental Health Act, according to a press release. Port Alberni RCMP are continuing the investigation.