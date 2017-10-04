Port Alberni bank robbery suspect arrested

Suspect has been apprehended under the Mental Health Act

The suspect of an attempted bank robbery in Port Alberni has been apprehended and remains in police custody.

On Saturday, Sept. 30 at 11:10 a.m., Port Alberni RCMP received a report of a robbery from the Royal Bank located at 2925 3rd Street.

Police attended and arrested a 22-year-old male without incident.

The male has been remanded in custody until Oct. 3, and is facing charges of attempted robbery, uttering threats, possession of a weapon and mischief.

He has been apprehended under the Mental Health Act, according to a press release. Port Alberni RCMP are continuing the investigation.