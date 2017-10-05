Port Alberni businesswomen kick off unique fundraiser

Two businesswomen are bringing a new way of fundraising to the Alberni Valley.

Maureen Mackenzie and Darlene Coulson have started a 100+ Women Who Care chapter for Port Alberni, and the first meeting is Thursday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m. at the Best Western Barclay Hotel Plus. They have gathered a group of six women from the city to get the group going, and are hoping to attract 100 or more women.

The concept of the chapter is simple, says Coulson. “Everyone joins up online. We meet for one hour, four times a year. The principle is they donate $100 each night for the four nights, so it’s 100 women donating $100 each night, four times a year.”

Several charities are chosen in advance, and nominees present on three charities that are drawn randomly. Members then vote by secret ballot as to which charity will receive that night’s donations.

One hundred women donating $100 each equals a $10,000 donation for one charity, Coulson explained. Charities then issue tax receipts for the individual donations. All the members’ donations are forwarded directly to the local charity.

“Our community is in desperate need of support and this is an amazing way to give back,” said Mackenzie, who learned of this program through the founder of the Cowichan chapter.

“It’s a brilliant concept,” Mackenzie added. “So easy, but creating a huge impact.”

The commitment is $400 per person annually, Coulson said. It’s another way for someone to give back to a charity when their time is at a premium, and to network four times a year with other women who also want to make an impact in their community.

“We’re making it very easy for them. We’re even allowing them to pay for the whole year: the only thing is they don’t get a vote if they don’t show up to the meeting.”

Mackenzie and Coulson also attended a Parksville chapter meeting in preparation for their inaugural meeting in Port Alberni. Parksville’s second meeting drew 163 participants.

There are more than 525 such chapters across North America, Coulson said, representing all-women, all-men, youth and children’s groups.

For more information on this concept, check out the website at 100womenalberni.com, the Facebook page (100+ Women Who Care-Alberni or e-mail 100womenalberni@gmail.com.

Doors for the Oct. 5 meeting open at 6:15 p.m. with a host bar. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. The next meeting has already been set up for Jan. 11, 2018.

The Barclay is located at the corner of Stamp Avenue and Roger Street in Port Alberni.

