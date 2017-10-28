Bystanders look on as paramedics and a civilian volunteer tend to a motorcyclist who was injured in a collision with a pickup truck on Beaver Creek Road in Port Alberni Saturday afternoon, Oct. 28, 2017.

Port Alberni collision sends motorcyclist to hospital

Man injured in collision with pickup truck on Beaver Creek Road

A man was taken to hospital after the Yamaha motorcycle he was driving collided with a Dodge Ram pickup on Beaver Creek Road in Port Alberni Saturday afternoon, Oct. 28, 2017.

The collision occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m., between the Howard Johnson’s Inn and Van Isle Ford. A witness who declined to share her name said she was following the white Dodge pickup northbound on Beaver Creek when it attempted a left turn into the Howard Johnson’s parking lot.

The truck collided with the Yamaha, which was travelling southbound with a single male rider, and appeared to drive over the motorcycle, the witness said..

“I just saw the whole right side of the white truck jump up,” she said. “It was awful.”

The motorcycle driver was left lying in the southbound lane of Beaver Creek Road, less than a metre from the badly damaged cycle. The truck rolled to a stop in the parking lot, its right headlight gone and the right side of its front bumper folded back.

First aid was initially provided by a patron at Howard Johnson’s, who gave her name as Courtney.

“A woman who was coming in to work rushed in, very upset, and said someone got hit on a motorcycle right outside,” said Courtney, who is from Victoria. “I have my first aid, so I went out.”

She said the man initially was unresponsive, though he did open his eyes and speak just before B.C. Ambulance attendants arrived a few minutes later. At one point the man attempted to get up, but Courtney held him by his helmet to keep him on his back while telling him to remain calm and to stay still.

As paramedics worked on the man later, he could be heard complaining of back pain.

Port Alberni RCMP and Port Alberni Fire Department personnel also attended the scene, and Beaver Creek Road was closed between Heaslip Road and Alexander as the man was treated and loaded into an ambulance for transport to hospital. The road remained closed afterward as RCMP investigators went over the scene.

[gps-image name=”9137197_web1_171101-AVN-M-motorcycle-crash2.jpg”]

 

A Dodge pickup truck suffered a broken headlight and front end damage after striking a Yamaha motorcycle, at left, on Beaver Creek Road in Port Alberni Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

Previous story
UPDATE: 55 WestJet flights delayed in ‘significant’ IT outage

Just Posted

Port Alberni collision sends motorcyclist to hospital

Man injured in collision with pickup truck on Beaver Creek Road

Arson suspected in Glenwood Centre fire

Blaze interrupts PAACL Community Living Month fun fair

Liberal leadership candidate visits Port Alberni

Dianne Watts makes stop in Alberni Valley on Saturday during Island tour

Alberni sea cadet takes to the sea

Cadet was aboard Orca Class vessel Raven as part of national seamanship deployment

Fire forces evacuation at Glenwood Centre

Port Alberni community centre was full of people attending a fun fair

VIDEO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy

B.C. boy Jackson Poole loves Halloween and all the hand-made costumes his family makes

Port Alberni collision sends motorcyclist to hospital

Man injured in collision with pickup truck on Beaver Creek Road

VIDEO: Top 5 highest grossing ‘Star Wars’ movies

Which movie was your favourite?

Missing Nanaimo senior found dead after six-day search

No foul play suspected in death of Faye Hanson

Renovations at B.C. home turn up 70-year-old handmade book

After contractors found a book behind a wall, a Saanich homeowner used social media to find its author

There’s a really simple way to get pesticides off produce

New study suggests there’s easy ways to remove pesticides

NDP’s Adrian Dix tackles seniors’ residential care gap

Nine of 10 seniors’ homes don’t meet provincial standard

UPDATE: 55 WestJet flights delayed in ‘significant’ IT outage

Travellers being advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport

B.C. man devastated after 37 classic, rare cars destroyed in fire

Langley resident Garry Cassidy says many vehicles he lost are irreplaceable

Most Read